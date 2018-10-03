Keller Williams Capital Properties
Cutting-edge business model innovation, leading-edge technology tools, world-class professional development, and a dedication to fostering businesses sounds like something out of Silicon Valley. However, they all converge in D.C.-based Keller Williams Capital Properties, a real estate firm founded in 2006 to distinguish itself from its competition by treating real estate agents as business partners. KWCP Agent Entrepreneurs receive support by way of the most sophisticated training in any industry, so they can grow businesses of their own, to impact the clients and communities they serve. Agents can drive the growth of KWCP through the Associate Leadership Council, a proving ground for the company’s future leaders. KWCP believes that the real estate industry is at a crossroads as it responds to technological change and innovation, and KWCP is ready to empower its Agent Entrepreneurs to thrive in that evolving landscape.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|68.33%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$64811875.00
|HQ Location
|Washington, DC
|Business Leader(s)
|Bo Menkiti
|Title
|CEO and Co-Founder