Dynalabs
The Menkiti Group

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
92.

Keller Williams Capital Properties

Courtesy of Keller Williams Capital Property

Cutting-edge business model innovation, leading-edge technology tools, world-class professional development, and a dedication to fostering businesses sounds like something out of Silicon Valley. However, they all converge in D.C.-based Keller Williams Capital Properties, a real estate firm founded in 2006 to distinguish itself from its competition by treating real estate agents as business partners. KWCP Agent Entrepreneurs receive support by way of the most sophisticated training in any industry, so they can grow businesses of their own, to impact the clients and communities they serve. Agents can drive the growth of KWCP through the Associate Leadership Council, a proving ground for the company’s future leaders. KWCP believes that the real estate industry is at a crossroads as it responds to technological change and innovation, and KWCP is ready to empower its Agent Entrepreneurs to thrive in that evolving landscape.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 68.33%
2017 Revenues ($M) $64811875.00
HQ Location Washington, DC
Business Leader(s) Bo Menkiti
Title CEO and Co-Founder

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com