Keller Williams Capital Properties
Keller Williams Capital Properties (KWCP) is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerages in the Washington, D.C. metro area with seven offices throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. KWCP is committed to empowering agent entrepreneurs to build careers worth having, businesses worth owning, and lives worth living. They do this by delivering world-class training and education, wealth-building opportunities, and an award-winning culture. As CEO, Bo Menkiti has grown KWCP to over 1,000 agents, recording the second- fastest growth rate out of all brokerages nationwide over the past five years.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|161.84%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$62.00
|HQ Location
|Washington
|Business Leader(s)
|Bo Menkiti, Brandon Green
|Title
|Founder and CEO, Managing Partner