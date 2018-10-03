Journey Steel, Inc.
Nothing embodies the mission of Journey Steel, Inc. more than its tagline: “We build and support dreams.” This certified women- and minority-owned firm was founded by Barb Smith and Tom Garten, after Barb had been continually passed over for promotions and leadership opportunities. Inspired by the perseverance of her late father against segregation, Barb embraced her entrepreneurial spirit and joined forces with long-time friend Tom Garten and together developed their own self-performing steel fabrication and erection company. Supported by its home city of Cincinnati, Journey Steel has become a premier provider of steel services for construction contractor and management firms. Furthermore, under Barb’s and Tom’s leadership, Journey Steel has developed an advanced non-profit arm and has launched its own mentoring program to train and employ local high-school graduates ideally in the field of Ironworking. Moreover, 10% of all profits go to community impact programs, and they maintain a strong commitment to hiring women and minorities.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|511.43%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$4280000.00
|HQ Location
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Business Leader(s)
|Barb Smith
|Title
|President