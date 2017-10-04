Journey Steel
Nothing embodies the mission of Journey Steel more than its tagline: “We build and support dreams.” This certified women- and minority-owned firm was cofounded by Barb Smith after she had been continually passed over for promotions and leadership opportunities. Inspired by the perseverance of her late father against segregation, she embraced her entrepreneurial spirit and developed her company that works with steel. Supported by its home city of Cincinnati, Journey Steel has become a premier provider of steel services for construction contractor and management firms. Furthermore, under Smith and partner Tom Garten’s leadership, Journey Steel has developed an advanced non-profit arm and has launched its own vocational program to train and employ local high school graduates in the field. Moreover, 10% of all profits go to community impact programs, and it maintains a strong commitment to hiring women and minorities.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|386.84%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$3.70
|HQ Location
|Cincinnati
|Business Leader(s)
|Barb Smith
|Title
|President