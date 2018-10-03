John Pomp
John Pomp trained as a painter and sculptor and devoted to glass for more than 20 years as a master craftsman. He learned the ancient art of Murano glassmaking from Italian maestros, transforming the seductive material into a classic modern collection of furniture and lighting. As an artist, his creativity never rests, and his desire to create beauty with artful pieces for interiors drew John Pomp to work with precious metals, lavish hides, and exotic woods, all age-old crafts. Now a team of his talented artists and craftsmen make up multi-disciplinary studios under one roof in Philadelphia. This passion for craftsmanship drives John Pomp to use traditional techniques to reveal the natural beauty of the material for a collection that is subtle, artistic, and refined. Pomp sells his distinctive products exclusively to interior designers and architects through showrooms nationally and internationally.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|93.08%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5015057.00
|HQ Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Business Leader(s)
|John Pomp
|Title
|CEO