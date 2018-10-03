J3 Resources, Inc.
In 2000, Cathy Poye and her husband, Lee Poye, began J3 Resources, named after their 3 children, Jacob, Justin, and Jennie. Their goal was to own an independent industrial hygiene laboratory with quality analysis and customer service as their top priorities. In the beginning, their main customer segments consisted of government agencies, educational institutions, commercial business organizations, environmental consultants, professional services firms, attorneys and homeowners. J3 Resources’ recent growth into a second location in Pasadena, Texas expanded their customer base into chemical plants and refineries and most recently, skilled trade contractors. Today, J3 Resources is a recognized industry leader providing independent and legally defensible analytical laboratory services. As an ISO / AIHA / NVLAP accredited industrial hygiene laboratory, J3 specializes in the analysis of asbestos, environmental microbiology, lead, crystalline silica, and heavy metals ensuring safe indoor and working environments. J3 is a certified woman owned small business who understands the value of providing superior quality, legally defendable results and unmatched customer service.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|189.88%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$2950623.00
|HQ Location
|Houston, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Cathy Poye
|Title
|President