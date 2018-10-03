D&L Cleanup
Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

J3 Resources, Inc.

In 2000, Cathy Poye and her husband, Lee Poye, began J3 Resources, named after their 3 children, Jacob, Justin, and Jennie. Their goal was to own an independent industrial hygiene laboratory with quality analysis and customer service as their top priorities. In the beginning, their main customer segments consisted of government agencies, educational institutions, commercial business organizations, environmental consultants, professional services firms, attorneys and homeowners. J3 Resources’ recent growth into a second location in Pasadena, Texas expanded their customer base into chemical plants and refineries and most recently, skilled trade contractors. Today, J3 Resources is a recognized industry leader providing independent and legally defensible analytical laboratory services. As an ISO / AIHA / NVLAP accredited industrial hygiene laboratory, J3 specializes in the analysis of asbestos, environmental microbiology, lead, crystalline silica, and heavy metals ensuring safe indoor and working environments. J3 is a certified woman owned small business who understands the value of providing superior quality, legally defendable results and unmatched customer service.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 189.88%
2017 Revenues ($M) $2950623.00
HQ Location Houston, Texas
Business Leader(s) Cathy Poye
Title President

