International Asbestos Removal
International Asbestos Removal is a company with a proven track record in Queens, N.Y. and, according to CEO Karen Grando, the best is yet to come. Founded in 1987, the firm hires locally and competes for public projects on a scale uncommon for small businesses. At the pace this company is growing, the “small” moniker might need to be reconsidered.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|202.72%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$39.29
|HQ Location
|Woodside, N.Y.
|Business Leader(s)
|Karen Grando
|Title
|CEO