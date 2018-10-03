InfoPeople Corporation
InfoPeople Corporation is an Information Technology (IT) services and solutions company specializing in nationwide IT professional staffing, software development, and technology consulting services onsite and offshore. CEO, Shyam Gulati relied on his engineering and computer science background when he founded InfoPeople Corporation in 1998 and has achieved consistent year over year growth since the company’s inception. Headquartered in New York City, InfoPeople supports New York City & State agencies, Fortune 5000 companies, and nonprofit organizations. This six-time Inner City 100 winner provides excellent service by building strong relationships with clients and thoroughly evaluating and responding to every client’s unique needs. Their efforts contribute to the success of their clients’ initiatives and provide competitive, cutting edge career opportunities for technology professionals nationwide. Mr. Gulati and his team focus their attention on superior customer service, community involvement, and consistently doing the right thing for their clients and colleagues
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|229.5%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$14617239.00
|HQ Location
|New York, New York
|Business Leader(s)
|Shyam Gulati
|Title
|CEO