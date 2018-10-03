Enlisted Design
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

Courtesy of InfoPeople Corporation

InfoPeople Corporation is an Information Technology (IT) services and solutions company specializing in nationwide IT professional staffing, software development, and technology consulting services onsite and offshore. CEO, Shyam Gulati relied on his engineering and computer science background when he founded InfoPeople Corporation in 1998 and has achieved consistent year over year growth since the company’s inception. Headquartered in New York City, InfoPeople supports New York City & State agencies, Fortune 5000 companies, and nonprofit organizations. This six-time Inner City 100 winner provides excellent service by building strong relationships with clients and thoroughly evaluating and responding to every client’s unique needs. Their efforts contribute to the success of their clients’ initiatives and provide competitive, cutting edge career opportunities for technology professionals nationwide. Mr. Gulati and his team focus their attention on superior customer service, community involvement, and consistently doing the right thing for their clients and colleagues

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 229.5%
2017 Revenues ($M) $14617239.00
HQ Location New York, New York
Business Leader(s) Shyam Gulati
Title CEO

