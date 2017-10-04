InfoPeople
InfoPeople is an IT services and solutions company specializing in nationwide IT professional staffing, software development, and technology consulting services onsite and offshore. CEO Shyam Gulati founded InfoPeople in 1998 and has achieved consistent year-over-year growth since the company’s inception. Headquartered in New York City, InfoPeople supports government clients, Fortune 500 companies, and nonprofit organizations. This six-time Inner City 100 winner provides excellent service by building strong relationships with clients and thoroughly evaluating and responding to every client’s unique needs. Its efforts contribute to the success of its clients’ initiatives and provide competitive, cutting edge career opportunities for technology professionals nationwide. Gulati and his team focus their attention on superior customer service, community involvement, and consistently doing the right thing for their clients and colleagues.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|162.21%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$11.63
|HQ Location
|New York City
|Business Leader(s)
|Shyam Gulati
|Title
|CEO