Impact Makers
“How can I do well and do good at the same time?“ That is the question that Impact Makers’ founder and CEO Michael Pirron asked himself. Veering from what he would consider a typical path of working really hard and making a lot of money, followed by an exit and the consideration of philanthropy at some point, Pirron took inspiration from Newman’s Own all-profits-to-charity model and started Impact Makers in 2006 with one contract, a laptop, and $50 in the bank. Impact Makers has grown to more than 125 employees and has ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies for the past six years. Pirron says, “We didn’t grow despite our model. I think we grew because of it.“
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|485.30%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$22.42
|HQ Location
|Richmond, Va.
|Business Leader(s)
|Michael Pirron
|Title
|Founder and CEO