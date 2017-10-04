Imajine That
With its “create the day” mission and PLAY Core Values, Imajine That embraces the practice of being present in all it does. Imajine That, in collaboration with its development partner WGBH, operates an experiential Children’s Museum in Lawrence, Mass. It also provides Supplemental Educational Programs in nine Boston public schools, along with being one of the largest training providers for educational and leadership training for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Imajine That’s dedication to transformational leadership inspires it to share its operational and training model with partners such as UTEC in Lowell, Mass. and Greyston Social Enterprise in Yonkers, N.Y.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|275.75%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$2.02
|HQ Location
|Lawrence
|Business Leader(s)
|Susan Leger Ferraro
|Title
|CEO and Founder