The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

69.

IM Creative

Rachael Barbash

IM Creative is an event design + production company that translates brands into live experiences. CEO Scottt Ihrig says, “As things become more digital, we see it as more critical to sit across the table from each other, to be present with another in the same room.” Raised by parents with small businesses, Scott takes seriously the fact that there are a large number of families that make their money from the work they do and is driven to grow the company in order to support more families: “We may not change the world, but we can change the world of the 30 families part of our company and help them make a good life.” IM Creative thinks about collaboration like a play, in that a person who writes the play shouldn’t necessarily direct or act in it as well: “Collaboration is not about everyone doing everything. Collaboration is about people doing what they do well, amazingly.” IM Creative takes on projects that aren’t necessarily financially beneficial, but allow the team to flex their creative muscles. Scott is most proud when team members have pride in company because “that’s not something that a paycheck or health insurance leads to but rather it’s them wanting to be part of the community we’ve created.”

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 133.45%
2017 Revenues ($M) $6429807.00
HQ Location Columbus, Ohio
Business Leader(s) Scott Ihrig
Title CEO

