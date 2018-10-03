Gulfgate Animal Hospital
Gulfgate Animal Hospital is a full service veterinary hospital located in Houston, Texas focused on delivering convenient and affordable pet services. When CEO Katherine Palmer began working at Gulfgate Animal Hospital in 2007, she never thought she’d own a small business. 7 years later, with no formal business training beyond the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, the hospital has grown under her leadership from 4 to 24 employees. The hospital meets the needs of the community by permitting walk-ins, utilizing high tech devices, and offering affordable prices and bilingual services. Palmer hopes to open a second facility in the next two years and to expand her offering to include boarding and grooming.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|60.94%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3260852.00
|HQ Location
|Houston, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Katherine Palmer
|Title
|DMV Veterinarian and Owner