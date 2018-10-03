LaSalle Network
Lake Pontchartrain Properties, LLC dba Pontchartrain Landing Marina & RV Resort

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
98.

Gulfgate Animal Hospital

Courtesy of Gulfgate Animal Hospital

Gulfgate Animal Hospital is a full service veterinary hospital located in Houston, Texas focused on delivering convenient and affordable pet services. When CEO Katherine Palmer began working at Gulfgate Animal Hospital in 2007, she never thought she’d own a small business. 7 years later, with no formal business training beyond the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, the hospital has grown under her leadership from 4 to 24 employees. The hospital meets the needs of the community by permitting walk-ins, utilizing high tech devices, and offering affordable prices and bilingual services. Palmer hopes to open a second facility in the next two years and to expand her offering to include boarding and grooming.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 60.94%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3260852.00
HQ Location Houston, Texas
Business Leader(s) Katherine Palmer
Title DMV Veterinarian and Owner

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com