Guardian Healthcare
Guardian Healthcare operates in four Massachusetts cities that have high poverty and low healthcare access rates. Cultural competency is a hallmark of the company’s work: Guardian hires clinical staff who are fluent in at least two languages, which reduces the need for translators and raises the standard of care for non-English speaking patients.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|120.45%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$10.17
|HQ Location
|Boston
|Business Leader(s)
|Jose de la Rosa
|Title
|CEO