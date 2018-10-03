Greenville Avenue Pizza Company
When Sammy Mandell opened Greenville Avenue Pizza Company in 2007, he thought the restaurant’s proximity to a popular nightlife area would be a major factor driving clients to his company. In 2010, however, he had to rethink his business strategy as the entire area was slated for redevelopment with construction literally reaching his restaurant’s driveway. Mandell persevered through this setback and the concurrent recession by refocusing on his delivery service. Today, the neighborhood is booming, and Mandell’s hard work has paid off. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is opening a second location in 2016, and Mandell hopes to open five more in the next few years.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|176.44%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$2655242.00
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Sammy Mandell
|Title
|CEO