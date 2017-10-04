Net Health
100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC)founded by Harvard Business School Professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2016, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2011 and 2015.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners in 2016 were Staples, Chevron, JumpStart, Kaiser Permanente, New York City Department of Small Business Services, and World Business Chicago. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone, PC.

From an organic candy shop in Oakland, Calif. to a towing company based in Texas, there is a wide swath of businesses thriving in America’s urban centers and creating jobs where they are needed most. Here are this year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC).

29.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company

When Sammy Mandell opened Greenville Avenue Pizza Company in 2007, he thought the restaurant’s proximity to a popular nightlife area would be a major factor driving clients to his business. In 2010, however, he had to rethink his business strategy as the entire area was slated for redevelopment with construction literally reaching his restaurants driveway. Mandell persevered through this setback and the concurrent recession by refocusing on his delivery service and branding. Today, the neighborhood is booming, and Mandell’s hard work has paid off. The company is now becoming one of the highest grossing independent pizzerias in the country. Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is opening a second location in 2017, and Mandell hopes to open seven more in the next few years to take on the independent market.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 286.41%
2016 Revenues ($M) $2.50
HQ Location Dallas
Business Leader(s) Sammy Mandell
Title Owner

