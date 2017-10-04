Gourmet Gorilla
Danielle Hrzic and her husband Jason Weedon started Gourmet Gorilla in 2009 out of a desire to bring healthier meals to Chicago-area schools. Today, with a staff of 130, the company provides more than 300 K-12 schools and after-school programs with over 20,000 meals each day. This dynamic husband and wife pair takes particular pride in the fact that nearly half of their business comes from schools in low-income districts. Working with food hubs, rural farmers, urban agriculturalists, dietitians, and organic food manufacturers, the company provides not only quality ingredients but also educational resources on the value of fresh, healthy, sustainable food.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|280.38%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$7.78
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|Danielle Hrzic
|Title
|President