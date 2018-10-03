Gorilla Group
Gorilla Group is a full-service commerce experience agency headquartered in Chicago, IL. Since CEO Brian Grady purchased the company in 2008, Gorilla has grown both sales and its workforce by over 1100%, and now totals more than 350 full-time employees. Brian Grady has been able to build upon the company’s positive culture, which focuses on embracing change and collaboration, by focusing on providing each team member with challenging work, merit-based growth opportunities, and a focus maintaining work-life balance.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|216.28%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$36575000.00
|HQ Location
|Chicago, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Brian Grady
|Title
|CEO