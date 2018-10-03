Gale Construction Company
Gale Construction Company is a WBENC-, DBE-, 8a-certified general contractor concentrating in heavy highway and municipal projects. CEO Laura Pager started the company with her high school friend Mike Gale in 1996 and the company continues to experience an impressive growth rate over 20 years later. Gale Construction has worked on complex projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois Department of Transportation. One of the industry challenges is that contracting opportunities on the federal level rise and fall with the federal budget. Gale Construction mitigates that risk by diversifying client base and working with private companies like Waste Management, Standard Parking and Norfolk Southern Railway.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|467.46%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3628045.00
|HQ Location
|Joliet, Illinois
|Business Leader(s)
|Laura Pager
|Title
|Owner and President