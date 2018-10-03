Journey Steel, Inc.
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

Gale Construction Company

Gale Construction Company is a WBENC-, DBE-, 8a-certified general contractor concentrating in heavy highway and municipal projects. CEO Laura Pager started the company with her high school friend Mike Gale in 1996 and the company continues to experience an impressive growth rate over 20 years later. Gale Construction has worked on complex projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Department of Agriculture, and the Illinois Department of Transportation. One of the industry challenges is that contracting opportunities on the federal level rise and fall with the federal budget. Gale Construction mitigates that risk by diversifying client base and working with private companies like Waste Management, Standard Parking and Norfolk Southern Railway.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 467.46%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3628045.00
HQ Location Joliet, Illinois
Business Leader(s) Laura Pager
Title Owner and President

