GadellNet Consulting Services, LLC
GadellNet offers special pricing for local companies to help build the growing small business community in their neighborhood. They also sponsor the local farmer’s market to showcase their commitment to the community. Since the company began, the industry has forced GadellNet to innovate beyond just managed IT services and bring on additional strategic services like cyber security, application management, and business intelligence. They are consistently asking themselves if they are evolving fast enough to help customers as proficiently as possible. Further, the IT industry has an incredibly high turnover, so GadellNet spends a considerable amount of executive time and business resources in order to invest in their employees – through training, team building, development opportunities and community activities. Further, GadellNet boasts that every management position has been promoted from within the company – a testament to the commitment to leadership and technical training as well as great hiring. Further, each GadellNet employee receives a weekly anonymous survey asking pointed questions like “why would you quit” or “what’s one thing we need to change immediately” – all of which Nick responds to personally to ensure all voices are heard and action is taken when needed to improve the business.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|272.22%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$10029250.00
|HQ Location
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Business Leader(s)
|Nick Smarrelli; Joe Gadell
|Title
|CEO; CTO