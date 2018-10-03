Studio ARQ
Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

GadellNet Consulting Services, LLC

GadellNet offers special pricing for local companies to help build the growing small business community in their neighborhood. They also sponsor the local farmer’s market to showcase their commitment to the community. Since the company began, the industry has forced GadellNet to innovate beyond just managed IT services and bring on additional strategic services like cyber security, application management, and business intelligence. They are consistently asking themselves if they are evolving fast enough to help customers as proficiently as possible. Further, the IT industry has an incredibly high turnover, so GadellNet spends a considerable amount of executive time and business resources in order to invest in their employees – through training, team building, development opportunities and community activities. Further, GadellNet boasts that every management position has been promoted from within the company – a testament to the commitment to leadership and technical training as well as great hiring. Further, each GadellNet employee receives a weekly anonymous survey asking pointed questions like “why would you quit” or “what’s one thing we need to change immediately” – all of which Nick responds to personally to ensure all voices are heard and action is taken when needed to improve the business.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 272.22%
2017 Revenues ($M) $10029250.00
HQ Location St. Louis, Missouri
Business Leader(s) Nick Smarrelli; Joe Gadell
Title CEO; CTO

