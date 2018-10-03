French Truck Coffee
New Orleans is a region steeped in tradition which can present challenges for new ideas and entrants. But French Truck Coffee has doubled revenue year after year since launching in New Orleans six years ago. In doing so, that original shop has activated the surrounding community by bringing in bars, restaurants, and shops. “It has always been my contention that coffee shops change neighborhoods,” says CEO and founder Geoffrey Meeker, who strives to make French Truck an institution for each community it moves into. Geoffrey also works to promote inclusive prosperity through the company’s hiring practices: “We hire anyone, irrespective of education or background, who has the personality and ability to take care of the customers. I’ve seen people change their lives working with us – and change the community in the process.”
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|996.31%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3963503.00
|HQ Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Business Leader(s)
|Geoffrey Meeker
|Title
|CEO