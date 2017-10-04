Frazer
Founded by Charles Frazer in 1956, Frazer started as a rough and tumble oil field equipment manufacturer. Since then, the company has transitioned into a provider of mobile healthcare vehicles. In addition to serving municipal entities with ambulances for emergency medical services, Frazer works with hospitals to design and provide mobile stroke vehicles, mobile clinics, and mobile lung screening vehicles.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|73.99%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$30.81
|HQ Location
|Houston
|Business Leader(s)
|Laura Richardson
|Title
|CEO