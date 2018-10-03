Firebrand Artisan Breads
Matt Kreutz started Firebrand Artisan Breads with a vision and little else. Working in bakeries since age 14, he managed to turn his passion into one of the most recognized bakeries in the Bay Area. Matt lived in the loft of the bakery for the first year until he slowly built his company with the help of inner city advisors, eventually securing a contract with Whole Foods. Firebrand Artisan Breads, which offers a unique line of wood fired breads and pastries, sees their location in the Bay Area as one of their largest assets. Matt describes his products as having an ugly beautiful quality to them, which has allowed Firebrand to separate itself from their local competitors. Firebrand continues to try to maintain their steady growth, while also remaining true to the brand’s unique identity.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|1434.25%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5600000.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Matt Kreutz
|Title
|Owner and CEO