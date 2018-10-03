FATHOM
FATHOM is driven by advanced technologies that enhance its customers’ product development processes. The company has changed the way products are designed and manufactured by helping designers and engineers make the un-makeable. By blending additive technologies and materials with legacy manufacturing methods, FATHOM takes companies from concept to prototype to manufacturing in a way that wasn’t previously possible. With manufacturing facilities in Oakland and Seattle offering services nationwide, FATHOM’s vast customer base includes companies spanning industries from aerospace and automotive to medical and consumer goods. FATHOM Co-Founders Rich Stump and Michelle Mihevc have a proven track record of integrating cutting edge methodologies before adoption by the wider market and share a passion for providing customers best-in-class equipment, services, and support.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|167.99%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$18864054.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Rich Stump and Michelle Mihevc
|Title
|Principal