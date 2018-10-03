Everest Collision
Everest Collision Repair is a full service Collision Repair, Auto Body Shop, and custom auto paint shop. Jamie cites a significant challenge to be building trust with the customers who are coming to Everest with their second biggest investments (their cars). Most body shops build business through contracts with insurers, but Everest has built business through marketing, from the ground up. This team-driven company has been able to expand by keeping allowing employees to learn naturally on the job which in turn allows them to bring in entry level employees. The industry is becoming more which translates into the need for technicians who are techies. They have a goal of doubling the business again in the next two years, to expand to four sites.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|177.87%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$5134995.00
|HQ Location
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|Business Leader(s)
|Jamie Cox
|Title
|Owner and CEO