The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

Courtesy of ER2

ER2 is a professional technology life cycle solutions company that provides hardware purchase to disposal and all asset management in between including installation, deployment, asset inventory, data and equipment destruction. “We strive to restore and bring back to life the products, the community and the people that come to work for us,” says CEO Chris Ko. In an effort to bridge the technology divide, ER2 donates thousands of laptops to underprivileged students, families, and veterans and trains them on how to use it practically to save money, find jobs and improve their lives overall. ER2 hires on the three values they live by—constantly improving, acting in humility, and living a life of servanthood. “We want people who walk through the doors looking to give and not receive,” says Chris. Chris is most proud of ER2’s ability to “remove the lies people have been told throughout their life—that they’re not worth it, not smart enough, not valuable enough—and replace with the truths—that they are uniquely created with gifts and skill sets that can bless so many people.”

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 333.36%
2017 Revenues ($M) $9311262.00
HQ Location Memphis, Tennessee
Business Leader(s) Chris Ko; Rick Krug
Title CEO; Visionary and Co-Founder

