Enlisted Design
In 2008, Beau Oyler founded Enlisted Design, a collaborative design agency, creating next-level brand experiences. Today, their award-winning industrial design, branding and packaging design is amongst the most recognizable in the industry. Their deeply collaborative approach “enlists” their clients into their design team, and in return, their clients “enlist” them into their business team. This type of collaborative partnership allows for co-creation of a brand or product launch. Enlisted further deepens its collaboration by investing in many of its client partners with what they call, “creative equity”. Where they discount their rates for equity shares in the company, thus becoming a literal partner in their business. For large Fortune 500’s to funded startups, Enlisted Design revolutionizes the creative process by collaborating with their clients to deliver next-level design.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|248.68%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$4461009.00
|HQ Location
|Oakland, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Beau Oyler
|Title
|CEO