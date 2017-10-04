Enlightened
Enlightened is a HUBZone-certified information technology firm specializing in cybersecurity, software development and integration, and management consulting services. Enlightened’s strategic advisors work to align technology, people, and business processes to transform complex challenges into visible results. The Enlightened team prides itself on helping the government better serve its citizens and empowering corporations with the knowledge that they need to thrive. CEO Antwanye Ford is deeply community-focused, a founding member of Myth Men, and a board member and regional director of the east coast division of the U.S. Black Chambers. In 2017, the Department of Defense (DoD) recognized Enlightened for the prestigious 2016 Nunn Perry award. Enlightened is the only small business mentor to be awarded the Nunn Perry since its inception in 1995. The Nunn Perry award, named in honor of former Senator Sam Nunn and former Secretary of Defense William Perry recognizes outstanding mentor-protégé teams and relationships formed under the auspices of the DoD Mentor Protégé Program.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|205.99%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$29.13
|HQ Location
|Washington
|Business Leader(s)
|Antwanye Ford
|Title
|President and CEO