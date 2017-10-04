Engaging Solutions
Engaging Solutions is a minority- and women-owned management consulting firm that provides call center services, diversity services, fiscal management and accountability services, program compliance monitoring, and stakeholder engagement mainly to government clients. Under the leadership of Venita Moore and her three partners—Tammy Robinson, Debra Wilson, and Charles Johnson III—Engaging Solutions has expanded its call center and fiscal service offerings and grown significantly over the last few years. Moore and the management team live by the motto that “doing great work brings more.” Employees and community are critical to the company’s identity, demonstrated by its 2016 & 2017 Top Workplace Awards from the Indianapolis Star. The firm also donates 10% of its net profit to the community through both in-kind and financial donations.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|140.06%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$7.65
|HQ Location
|Indianapolis
|Business Leader(s)
|Venita Moore
|Title
|Managing Principal of Operations