City Constructors Inc.
Keller Williams Capital Properties

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
91.

Dynalabs

Courtesy of Dynalabs

Since opening its doors for business in 2004, DYNALABS has enjoyed uninterrupted growth for the past 14 years. This success hasn’t been without its financial, regulatory and operational challenges associated with growing a business in an evolving, and increasingly regulated market. The DYNALABS team of Fabella, Pruett, and Odegard has met these challenges with determination, perseverance, and innovative solutions that have resulted in an international reach, and the creation of over 100 jobs in the St. Louis region. The regulatory shift that drove the growth in the compounding pharmacy market place starting in 2004, repeated itself in 2014 with increased regulation of California hospital pharmacies, and the federally mandated formation of the 503B Outsourcing Facility marketplace. DYNALABS was well positioned to take advantage of these increased regulations, and it is what has driven growth over the past 4 years. Future grow will be driven in part by increased emphasis on consulting with their clients, a move into the CMO/CDMO/CRO marketspace as a contract laboratory and lastly by the DVx, a device that that can used by the client to test the identity and strength of a drug in seconds, for pennies, at push of a button. DYNALABS continues to strive for innovative solutions to improve and protect the well-being of their clients, and the lives of the patients.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 69.32%
2017 Revenues ($M) $13676894.00
HQ Location St. Louis, Missouri
Business Leader(s) Jun Fabella
Title President

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com