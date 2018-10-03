The Menkiti Group
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

94.

DuBois Consultants, Inc.

TBB, Thinking Bigger Business, DeBois consulting
Dan Videtich

Webster attended Southern University in LA and met mentor Morgan Watson who was an engineer and owned a firm. After having Ajamu work on a research project with him, Watson encouraged him to run a firm himself which began his desire to state Dubois Consultants. DuBois Consultants is an engineering firm specializing in water infrastructure for civil and structural projects. Ajamu When a report came out that the predominantly black Kansas City neighborhood the DuBois office was located in had the highest murder rate in all of Kansas City company executives were motivated to get involved with the community and offer a tutoring program for students there. Additionally, they wanted to eliminate predatory lending and check cashing lending programs in the community so they created the Community Development Credit Union and have been working to bring that to fruition over the last 5 years. Ajamu continues to do what his mentor did for him by developing employees and help them grow and be effective managers as well as inspire youth and foster growth in the corporate environment. He is currently working on prototype for water filtration device and is proud and excited they have had the ability to take on and continue to take on the real problems, such as the water crisis.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 66.82%
2017 Revenues ($M) $1527102.00
HQ Location Kansas City ,Missouri
Business Leader(s) Jamu Webster
Title President

