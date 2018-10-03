DuBois Consultants, Inc.

Webster attended Southern University in LA and met mentor Morgan Watson who was an engineer and owned a firm. After having Ajamu work on a research project with him, Watson encouraged him to run a firm himself which began his desire to state Dubois Consultants. DuBois Consultants is an engineering firm specializing in water infrastructure for civil and structural projects. Ajamu When a report came out that the predominantly black Kansas City neighborhood the DuBois office was located in had the highest murder rate in all of Kansas City company executives were motivated to get involved with the community and offer a tutoring program for students there. Additionally, they wanted to eliminate predatory lending and check cashing lending programs in the community so they created the Community Development Credit Union and have been working to bring that to fruition over the last 5 years. Ajamu continues to do what his mentor did for him by developing employees and help them grow and be effective managers as well as inspire youth and foster growth in the corporate environment. He is currently working on prototype for water filtration device and is proud and excited they have had the ability to take on and continue to take on the real problems, such as the water crisis.