D&L Cleanup
D&L Cleanup is a full service commercial cleaning company. When Donna and Leslie were starting the company, Donna had retired from another company but realized retirement wasn’t for her. Both had the entrepreneurial spirit and so the mother-daughter pair (Donna & Leslie) went into business together. They found employees through the Center for Urban Families, which strengthens urban communities by helping fathers and families achieve stability and economic success. D&L Cleanup is family oriented: “We’re interested in our employees’ families. Our office is always open if they have any kind of issues.” As for what’s next, Donna says: “The sky is the limit. There is not a building that is being built that doesn’t need to be cleaned.”
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|191.59%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1027186.00
|HQ Location
|Baltimore, Maryland
|Business Leader(s)
|Leslie Rashid
|Title
|President