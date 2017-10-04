DHD Films
Colleagues of Hussain and Shezad Manjee describe the brothers as “a yin and a yang” because of their different approaches to problem solving. Shezad, now chief creative officer, founded DHD Films in 2000. The company had four employees when he convinced his brother to come on board as chief success officer in 2012. This arrangement has allowed Shezad to focus on the creative side of the business while Hussain works to scale it. The brothers agree that the most rewarding part of the business has been the opportunity to make a difference for both their employees and their community. In addition to the many creative excellence awards, DHD Films has gained public recognition for its commitment to promoting a civil society and civic engagement. It has new, innovative offerings including video brochures and active immersion 360.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|432.58%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$2.37
|HQ Location
|Dallas
|Business Leader(s)
|Hussain Manjee
|Title
|Chief Success Officer