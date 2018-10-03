OCHO Candy
Caduceus Healthcare Inc.

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
14.

DHD Films

Courtesy of DHD Films

Colleagues of Hussain and Shezad Manjee describe the brothers as “a yin and a yang” because of their different approaches to business. Shezad, now Chief Creative Officer, founded DHD Films in 2000, and the company had four employees when he convinced his brother Hussain to come on board as Chief Success Officer in 2012. This arrangement has allowed Shezad to focus on the creative side of the business while Hussain has worked to scale it. Despite their differences, the brothers agree that the most rewarding part of the business has been the opportunity to make a difference for both their employees and their community, and DHD films has gained public recognition for its commitment to community service. Today, DHD Films not only continues to grow fast, but it has recently launched a new product called DHD Giga, a billion-plus pixel photo leveraging AI and Facial Recognition, designed for post-event engagement utilized by major brands and event organizers.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 705.07%
2017 Revenues ($M) $3535000.00
HQ Location Dallas, Texas
Business Leader(s) Hussain Manjee
Title Chief Success Officer

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com