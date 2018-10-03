DHD Films
Colleagues of Hussain and Shezad Manjee describe the brothers as “a yin and a yang” because of their different approaches to business. Shezad, now Chief Creative Officer, founded DHD Films in 2000, and the company had four employees when he convinced his brother Hussain to come on board as Chief Success Officer in 2012. This arrangement has allowed Shezad to focus on the creative side of the business while Hussain has worked to scale it. Despite their differences, the brothers agree that the most rewarding part of the business has been the opportunity to make a difference for both their employees and their community, and DHD films has gained public recognition for its commitment to community service. Today, DHD Films not only continues to grow fast, but it has recently launched a new product called DHD Giga, a billion-plus pixel photo leveraging AI and Facial Recognition, designed for post-event engagement utilized by major brands and event organizers.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|705.07%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$3535000.00
|HQ Location
|Dallas, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Hussain Manjee
|Title
|Chief Success Officer