The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

33.

Denton Floyd Real Estate Group

Barry Westerman

Brandon Denton and his co-founder, Thomas Floyd, started Denton Floyd Real Estate Group with one single family home. They renovated it, rented it out, and continued that process one by one for almost 2 years until they could take things to the next level. Fast forward 10 years, and Denton Floyd owns and manages over 2,500 properties. Their focus is on economically distressed areas, and they have found that the developments they are building within these areas have created a ripple effect of revitalization. Denton Floyd separates itself from other developers in that they not only renovate and build these properties, but also retain, rent, and then manage the properties.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 266.67%
2017 Revenues ($M) $22000000.00
HQ Location Louisville, Kentucky
Business Leader(s) Brandon Denton
Title Co-Founder

