Denton Floyd Real Estate Group
Brandon Denton and his co-founder, Thomas Floyd, started Denton Floyd Real Estate Group with one single family home. They renovated it, rented it out, and continued that process one by one for almost 2 years until they could take things to the next level. Fast forward 10 years, and Denton Floyd owns and manages over 2,500 properties. Their focus is on economically distressed areas, and they have found that the developments they are building within these areas have created a ripple effect of revitalization. Denton Floyd separates itself from other developers in that they not only renovate and build these properties, but also retain, rent, and then manage the properties.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|266.67%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$22000000.00
|HQ Location
|Louisville, Kentucky
|Business Leader(s)
|Brandon Denton
|Title
|Co-Founder