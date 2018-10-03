CWE
For the past 12 years, CWE has stood behind the pledge of “Creating a better tomorrow, today” as a promise to design and implement sustainable solutions to water-related challenges for green spaces, urban infrastructure, watershed health, and local community enhancement. With over $300 million worth of successful projects completed throughout California and Utah, honored with over 35 awards from local and national engineering and environmental agencies, nearly 100 of CWE’s federal, municipal, utility, and private clients are following suit. CWE’s professional engineers, scientists, and support personnel all have the same goal: to work with clients, teaming partners, and each other to provide innovative, multi-beneficial, and socially responsible solutions with quantifiable results.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|176.35%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$6978859.00
|HQ Location
|Fullerton, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Jason Pereira
|Title
|Principal