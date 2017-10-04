CWE
CWE Principal Jason Pereira says that “creating a better tomorrow, today” is a pledge that guides his firm’s work. This attentiveness to environmental and community considerations has helped CWE to continually grow its client base, which are government, corporate, and industrial clients. Many of the company’s projects include treating polluted urban waterways. CWE undertakes these projects with an eye for engineering innovative, sustainable, and multi-benefit solutions to solve complex problems. “Rather than treating water as a waste product, we’re treating it as a resource,” says Pereira.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|269.45%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$5.52
|HQ Location
|Fullerton
|Business Leader(s)
|Jason Pereira, Vik Bapna
|Title
|Principals