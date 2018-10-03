Premier Container
Texas of All Tech Electric, LLC

100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

See our methodology and credits

Filter

Sort by:
  1. Rank
  2. Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
  3. 2017 Revenues ($M)
Clear Filters

Filter by

Clear Filters
Apply
Close

Clear Filters

Rank

VIEW:

View The Full List
4.

Custom Pro Logistics

Courtesy of Custom Pro Logistics

Custom Pro Logistics is a premier business solutions provider with an intense focus on customer service and refrigerated transportation. CEO Devin Reilly recognizes the challenges of hiring in this industry and the need to appeal to a younger demographic because the work is “demanding, stressful, and you have to be available 24/7″. Additionally, the logistics space is rapidly evolving and heavily influenced by technology and smartphones in particular. Custom Pro Logistics has been able to keep up though, as evidenced by their impressive growth rate ($1M during their first year in operation in 2013 and over $26M last year). There has also been a lot of change happening in the neighborhood of Over The Rhine that they call home, which had previously been neglected. Devin says that being in this rapidly changing neighborhood “keeps you in the mind frame that change is good.”

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 2061.31%
2017 Revenues ($M) $26360174.00
HQ Location Cincinnati, Ohio
Business Leader(s) Devin Reilly
Title CEO

Sign In

Get

Thank you for your interest in licensing Fortune content. Please find information on various licensing contacts below and choose the one that best suits your needs:

  • 1. To license Fortune articles, excerpts, or headlines for republication in various media (including books, eBooks, film, web, newsletters, newspapers, magazines and others), please email syndication@timeinc.com.
  • 2. To license a Fortune cover, order reprint or e-print copies of an article or cover, or license an accolade, please contact PARS International at www.timeincreprints.com.
  • 3. To license text only photocopies of Fortunearticles as print or digital handouts in academic settings, or in academic coursepacks, please contact the Copyright Clearance Center at www.copyright.com