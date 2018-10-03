Creative Business Solutions, Inc.
“Our People, Excellence in Execution, Customer Satisfaction, and Integrity” are the core values that govern how Creative Business Solutions (CBS), Inc. conducts business and establish relationships with its employees, strategic partners and valued customers. CBS is a national award-winning management and information technology firm [est. 2007] headquartered in Washington, DC. CBS participates in the Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified 8(a) and Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) programs. CEO and Founder, Robert Palmer seeks to engage professionals including military veterans interested in applying their skills in one of CBS’ five core capability areas: Financial Management, Program and Project Management, Acquisition Lifecycle Management, Logistics and Operations Management, and Information Technology (IT). As the company continues to grow, the CBS leadership team is focusing on supporting customers’ IT requirements such as cybersecurity, collaborative environments, and web capabilities.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|606.35%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$25890847.00
|HQ Location
|Washington, DC
|Business Leader(s)
|Robert Palmer
|Title
|CEO