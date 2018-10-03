Cloudbakers
100 Fastest-Growing Inner City Businesses

Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

17.

Creative Business Solutions, Inc.

“Our People, Excellence in Execution, Customer Satisfaction, and Integrity” are the core values that govern how Creative Business Solutions (CBS), Inc. conducts business and establish relationships with its employees, strategic partners and valued customers. CBS is a national award-winning management and information technology firm [est. 2007] headquartered in Washington, DC. CBS participates in the Small Business Administration (SBA) Certified 8(a) and Department of Veterans Affairs Center for Verification and Evaluation (CVE) verified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) programs. CEO and Founder, Robert Palmer seeks to engage professionals including military veterans interested in applying their skills in one of CBS’ five core capability areas: Financial Management, Program and Project Management, Acquisition Lifecycle Management, Logistics and Operations Management, and Information Technology (IT). As the company continues to grow, the CBS leadership team is focusing on supporting customers’ IT requirements such as cybersecurity, collaborative environments, and web capabilities.

Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 606.35%
2017 Revenues ($M) $25890847.00
HQ Location Washington, DC
Business Leader(s) Robert Palmer
Title CEO

