CORE Foods
After studying nutrition and then traveling the world and living with tribes in the Amazon and Papua New Guinea, Corey Rennell decided to build a business around his passion for healthy eating. Even though Rennell had no business experience, his endless drive to succeed led to the successful founding of CORE Foods, which runs unique, produce-only restaurants and distributes healthiest-in-category packaged foods to retailers nationwide. Based in Oakland, Calif., this company’s social mission is to make a positive impact in its local community. Namely, CORE Foods provides previously incarcerated individuals with employment opportunities and operates with a not-for-profit structure enhanced by a culture of equality and respect.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|133.25%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$2.05
|HQ Location
|Oakland, Calif.
|Business Leader(s)
|Corey Rennell
|Title
|CEO