Construction Cost Management, Inc
Construction Cost Management is a WOSB-, WBE- and HUBZone-certified company that provides quality estimating and cost management services from concept to completion. CCM President Katy Kothmann Abraham’s father started the business in 1979. When he approached her to buy the company in 2012 she saw it as an opportunity to put her own stamp on the family business. In 2017 Katy started focusing fulltime on CCM and her influence is definitely reflected in their revenue numbers, which have doubled in the last two years. Katy is proud that the growth allows her to provide employees with great benefits while also giving back to the community. Charitable donations and volunteering are important to both Katy and her father and every year they donate to each of their employees’ favorite charities.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|538.41%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$1150000.00
|HQ Location
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Business Leader(s)
|Katy Abraham
|Title
|Owner and President