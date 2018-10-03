Consolidus, LLC
Even with his demanding, high-pressure job as a full-time firefighter, Jeffrey Jones could not resist the itch to start a business. After owning a cappuccino distributor and researching other ventures, Jeff settled on the promotional products industry. Resultantly, Consolidus, LLC is now a multi-million dollar business that provides customers with a unique online experience and an easy avenue to manage their brand and customer relationships. Consolidus, LLC offers clients online custom stores for promotional products, and by consolidating the purchasing power of organizations, it saves them a lot of money. To recruit and train talent, the company has initiated an innovative internship program, and to retain both their employees and their clients, they’ve fostered a collaborative, progressive, customer-focused culture.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|115.36%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$4295841.00
|HQ Location
|Akron, Ohio
|Business Leader(s)
|Jeffery Jones
|Title
|Founder and CEO