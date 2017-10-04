Concept Technology
Concept Technology, which boasts a 98% client retention rate, provides strategic IT consulting and proactive network maintenance for small and mid-sized businesses in Nashville. Independently owned and operated since 2003, its services include cloud computing, enterprise email, helpdesk, network security, and disaster recovery.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|102.89%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$8.17
|HQ Location
|Nashville
|Business Leader(s)
|James Fields
|Title
|President