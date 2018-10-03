Warehouse of Fixtures
The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

71.

Colmex Construction LLC

Gerard Lee Lewis Jr

In 2008, while living in a post-Katrina New Orleans, Angelica Rivera and her husband identified a need for general contractors. They took their framing company, transitioned to add construction and renovation services to their portfolio, and Colmex Construction was born. Since 2014, Colmex has expanded into the commercial industry with the belief that companies grow by adopting a culture of learning. Angelica considers herself a life-long learner, and has become accustomed to being the only female general contractor in an industry training course. At their core, Colmex believes in empowering their community through building by “empowering our employees to express themselves and care for each other; serving other small businesses by sharing our experiences that have enabled us towards a successful path”.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 128.55%
2017 Revenues ($M) $7483968.00
HQ Location New Orleans, Louisiana
Business Leader(s) Angelica Rivera
Title President and CEO

