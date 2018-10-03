Colmex Construction LLC
In 2008, while living in a post-Katrina New Orleans, Angelica Rivera and her husband identified a need for general contractors. They took their framing company, transitioned to add construction and renovation services to their portfolio, and Colmex Construction was born. Since 2014, Colmex has expanded into the commercial industry with the belief that companies grow by adopting a culture of learning. Angelica considers herself a life-long learner, and has become accustomed to being the only female general contractor in an industry training course. At their core, Colmex believes in empowering their community through building by “empowering our employees to express themselves and care for each other; serving other small businesses by sharing our experiences that have enabled us towards a successful path”.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|128.55%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$7483968.00
|HQ Location
|New Orleans, Louisiana
|Business Leader(s)
|Angelica Rivera
|Title
|President and CEO