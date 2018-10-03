COLAB Multimedia LLC
COLAB, a digital agency focused on website strategy, design, and development, is located in the rapidly evolving city of Richmond, VA. COLAB’s focus on creativity, innovation, and use of new technologies has allowed it to attract top level talent both from within and beyond the Richmond area. Eddie O’Leary, COLAB’s founder, considered a career in politics before founding COLAB. His interest in the whys and hows for organizations of all sorts has enabled COLAB to cultivate a client base that includes large corporate and governmental clients, such as the Virginia State Lottery and several large financial institutions, as well as many law firms and some of Richmond’s most prominent not-for-profit organizations. The company has grown without any outside capital, which O’Leary says has helped keep the company “disciplined” about finances as it has continued to grow. COLAB exists to provide web-based solutions that help its clients thrive.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|175.77%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$2338013.00
|HQ Location
|Richmond, Virginia
|Business Leader(s)
|Edward O'Leary
|Title
|President