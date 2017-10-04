CO+LAB Multimedia
CO+LAB, a digital agency focused on website strategy, design, and development, is located in the rapidly evolving city of Richmond, Va. CO+LAB’s focus on creativity, innovation, and use of new technologies has allowed it to attract top-level talent both from within and beyond the Richmond area. Eddie O’Leary, CO+LAB’s founder, considered a career in politics before founding CO+LAB. His interest in the whys and hows for organizations of all sorts has enabled CO+LAB to cultivate a client base that includes large corporate and government clients, such as the Virginia State Lottery, and several large health systems, as well as many of Richmond’s most prominent not-for-profit organizations. The company has grown without any outside capital, which O’Leary says has helped keep the company “disciplined” about finances as it has continued to grow. CO+LAB exists to provide can-do solutions that help its clients thrive.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|208.32%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$1.97
|HQ Location
|Richmond, Va.
|Business Leader(s)
|Eddie O'Leary
|Title
|President