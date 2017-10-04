Cloudbakers
After leaving his job as chief information officer at a large corporation, Mitch Greenwald saw an opportunity in cloud-based technologies. He founded Cloudbakers, a technology company linking cloud technology with change management for clients. Although the company is CIO-run and prides itself on a strong technology base, Greenwald says that the change management aspect has been key to the company’s success and its strong customer retention rates. Greenwald has realized that his company’s work helps to connect people both within and across companies. “Technology shouldn’t be a roadbloack,“ he says.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|479.12%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$5.23
|HQ Location
|Chicago
|Business Leader(s)
|Mitch Greenwald
|Title
|Founder and CEO