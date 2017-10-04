Clason Point Partners
Clason Point Partners provides IT, logistics, administrative, and acquisition support services to both government and commercial clients. Under the dynamic leadership of Albert Cruz and Raul Collado, this government-services provider has been able to grow immensely over the past five years—skyrocketing from annual revenues of $100,000 to over $4.5 million in only five years. Cruz and Collado use each project as an opportunity to showcase their “dogmatic commitment to quality and customer service” with a results-oriented focus on efficiency. Additionally, they aim to provide CPP employees with a fair compensation package and create an environment of respect for one another and pride in the work that they do. Looking ahead, Cruz and Collado are working towards maintaining the firm’s growth while effectively managing the resulting changes.
|
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|3828.24%
|2016 Revenues ($M)
|$4.55
|HQ Location
|Yonkers, N.Y.
|Business Leader(s)
|Albert Cruz, Raul Collado
|Title
|President and Founder, Vice President and Co-Owner