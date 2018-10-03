City Constructors Inc.
After returning from active duty in the military, Bryson Reaume founded City Constructors, Inc. in 2003 mainly to handle one large project in downtown Los Angeles. In only 24 months, City Constructors Inc. went from a team of two people working on a single project to a core group of 60 working on multiple projects across the city. Due to the recession, the firm cut back in size, but this “blessing in disguise” helped them solidify their position in LA’s construction industry. Now, they work to provide integrated project delivery from the design stage to completion and have worked on the development of many iconic buildings, such as the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|73.87%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$22266000.00
|HQ Location
|Los Angeles, California
|Business Leader(s)
|Bryson Reaume
|Title
|President and CEO