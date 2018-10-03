Circle Graphics
Circle Graphics is a one-stop-shop visual communications solution that produces a full range of digital print products serving a multitude of different channels and end markets, all leveraging our proprietary digital workflow automated processes, omnichannel customer service, innovation, and our unmatched wide format digital printing capabilities. The organization places a strong emphasis on innovation and has adopted the lean startup model in their processes. There is a lean team focused on how to help employees reinvent the way they do things. The company is always looking to grow into new markets in a sustainable way. Because the manufacturing business is labor intensive, it’s important for Circle Graphics to have access to hourly-based talent. However, CEO Andrew Cousin explains that Colorado’s lack of affordable housing in Longmont makes it very difficult to hire the people they are looking for. Boulder County is operating at 2% unemployment rate and “as the talent need increases, the talent source has decreased.” That being said, Andrew is most excited about the growth opportunities for his employees to progress in their careers as a result of the strong growth rate they’ve experienced.
Company Information
|Five-Year Growth Rate (%)
|102.52%
|2017 Revenues ($M)
|$181226059.00
|HQ Location
|Longmont, Colorado
|Business Leader(s)
|Andrew Cousin
|Title
|CEO