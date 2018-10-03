Oaklandish LLC
Methodology

The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC), founded by Harvard Business School professor Michael E. Porter in 1994, defines inner cities as core urban areas with higher unemployment and poverty rates and lower median incomes than their surrounding metropolitan statistical areas. Every year, ICIC identifies, ranks, and spotlights the 100 fastest-growing businesses located in America’s inner cities. In 2017, companies were ranked by revenue growth over the five-year period between 2013 and 2017.

ICIC relies on a national network of nominating partners, including city offices, economic development organizations, and small business development corporations, to find many of the businesses that appear on this list. Key partners this year were Staples, Chevron, FedEx, Kaiser Permanente, City of Oakland, Baltimore Development Corporation, Blackstone Entrepreneur’s Network, and Urban League of Louisiana. This list was audited by the independent accounting firm Rucci, Bardaro, and Falzone.

This year's 100 fastest-growing inner city companies, as ranked by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City.

81.

Circle Graphics

Circle Graphics is a one-stop-shop visual communications solution that produces a full range of digital print products serving a multitude of different channels and end markets, all leveraging our proprietary digital workflow automated processes, omnichannel customer service, innovation, and our unmatched wide format digital printing capabilities. The organization places a strong emphasis on innovation and has adopted the lean startup model in their processes. There is a lean team focused on how to help employees reinvent the way they do things. The company is always looking to grow into new markets in a sustainable way. Because the manufacturing business is labor intensive, it’s important for Circle Graphics to have access to hourly-based talent. However, CEO Andrew Cousin explains that Colorado’s lack of affordable housing in Longmont makes it very difficult to hire the people they are looking for. Boulder County is operating at 2% unemployment rate and “as the talent need increases, the talent source has decreased.” That being said, Andrew is most excited about the growth opportunities for his employees to progress in their careers as a result of the strong growth rate they’ve experienced.

Company Information
Five-Year Growth Rate (%) 102.52%
2017 Revenues ($M) $181226059.00
HQ Location Longmont, Colorado
Business Leader(s) Andrew Cousin
Title CEO

